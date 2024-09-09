UNDP and LAU celebrated 10 years of youth leadership programme through the National Youth Leadership Forum

NNA -nbsp;Under the patronage of the President of the Council of Ministers, Najib Mikati represented by the Minister of Environment Dr. Nasser Yassin, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Lebanese American University ndash; Global Affairs Service Center (LAU GASC) celebrated 10 years of UNDP Youth Leadership Programme through the National Youth Leadership Forum held at the LAU Byblos campus.

This vibrant event brought together more than 1,000 youth from across Lebanon, including YLP Alumni and current YLP10 participants, to network, connect, and engage in discussions on the significant potential of youth entrepreneurship and leadership. The forum featured 30 diverse workshops and showcased 24 youth-led startups and organizations that have made a remarkable impact over the past 10 years.nbsp;

The event also emphasized the crucial role of youth in shaping the future, with YLP alumni collaboratively working on the production of the YLP Vision 2030, setting the expectations and priorities for the program over the next five years.

In recognition of the vital role youth play in achieving development goals, the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States launched the Youth Leadership Programme (YLP) in 2015. This program is dedicated to empowering young change-makers and supporting young women and men as they design and implement innovative, impactful, and sustainable development solutions. These solutions can take various forms, including social enterprises, nonprofit organizations, NGOs, initiatives, or campaigns.

Dr. Nasser Yassin, Minister of Environment of Lebanon, stated, ldquo;For Lebanon to navigate its path to recovery and sustainable growth, it is imperative that we strategically invest in our youth. Their innovation and drive are key to addressing the challenges our nation faces. Programmes like the Youth Leadership Programme (YLP) are essential in this endeavor, and UNDPrsquo;s commitment over the past decade has been instrumental in providing young people with the tools and support they need. By continuing to implement and expand such initiatives, we empower our youth to become the leaders of tomorrow and pivotal actors in Lebanonrsquo;s journey towards a brighter future.rdquo;

Addressing the youth, United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said the potential, vision and energy of young Lebanese women and men is felt everywhere. ldquo;Clearly, the importance of young people as key architects and custodians of any countryrsquo;s future cannot be overstated. Certainly not in Lebanon. A country at a critical crossroads and with so many milestones lying ahead that are pivotal to Lebanese recovery and development,rdquo; the Special Coordinator said. ldquo;You are the next generation of leaders that Lebanon so desperately needs to elevate the national interest ndash; away from partisan politics and parochial agendas ndash; above all else.rdquo;

Dr. Elie Badr, Vice President of Business Development and Global Affairs at LAU, added, quot;At LAU GASC, we are committed to addressing socio-economic issues through strategic collaboration. As the university#39;s consultancy and public engagement arm, we work closely with our faculty and development agencies, including UNDP, to implement initiatives such as the Youth Leadership Programme (YLP). Our focus is on leveraging the diverse talents of our students and the profound expertise of our faculty to develop actionable solutions that meet the needs of our communities. Together, we empower our youth, amplify their voices, and foster a culture of innovation and progress. By transforming challenges into opportunities, we are dedicated to shaping a sustainable future for Lebanon#39;s next generation of leaders.quot;

Blerta Aliko, UNDP Resident Representative, remarked, ldquo;UNDP has been working with youth for the past 10 years through the Youth Leadership Programme. Today, we are celebrating the impact of the 4,000 youths who have joined this program, launching over 400 social innovation projects and becoming leaders of change in the country. As we navigate challenging times in Lebanon, the youth give us hope for a brighter future. UNDP is committed to supporting them in shaping the countryrsquo;s future and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).quot;

The launch of the 10th Cohort of the UNDP Youth Leadership Programme stands as a testament to the power of youth leadership and innovation, reinforcing UNDPrsquo;s commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders in Lebanon.

Through the Youth Leadership Programme (YLP), UNDP aims to promote and support innovative thinking and leadership among youth, accelerate the implementation of pioneering solutions for sustainable development, and build networks of young individuals who can create change and have a positive sustainable impact in their communities, countries, and region. — UNDP

