Government’s spokesman questions effectiveness of military protests

NNA – Government spokesman, Fares Gemayel, on Tuesday stated that while military personnel have the right to protest their demands, the effectiveness of disrupting Cabinet sessions remains uncertain.nbsp;

Gemayel noted that the disruption caused by the lack of quorum has postponed essential discussions, including budget approval. He also clarified that no second Cabinet session was planned for today, as decisions depend on ongoing consultations by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.nbsp;

Gemayel further emphasized that despite some progress with temporary social assistance, inflation continued to erode salaries, and the government remained committed to addressing these issues through the state budget.

==========R.H.