Tue. Sep 10th, 2024

Lebanon News

Tripoli’s Municipality Head, EU Ambassador discuss developmental projects

By

NNA – Tripolirsquo;s Municipality Head, Dr. Riad Yamak, on Tuesday welcomed EU Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra de Waele, at the municipal palace, accompanied by EU officials and members of the municipal council.nbsp;

The meeting focused on ongoing and future cooperation, discussing projects implemented in Tripoli and the challenges facing municipal work amidst Lebanonrsquo;s crisis.

Yamak emphasized the need for developmental projects, particularly the rehabilitation of the Abu Ali River area, highlighting Tripolirsquo;s cultural and touristic value.nbsp;

The discussion also addressed the cityrsquo;s education crisis, with high dropout rates and growing dependence on public schools.nbsp;

In turn, Ambassador de Waele reaffirmed the EUrsquo;s commitment to supporting education infrastructure in Tripoli.

