Tue. Sep 10th, 2024

Lebanon News

UK foreign secretary says ‘shocking’ strike in Gaza shows need for truce

By

NNA -nbsp;U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Tuesday voiced shock about a missile strike in a humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip, saying it showed the urgent need for a ceasefire.

quot;We#39;re meeting at a critical moment ndash; a critical moment for securing a ceasefire in Gaza, with the shocking deaths in Khan Younis this morning only reinforcing how desperately needed that ceasefire is,quot; Lammy told a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. –AFP

