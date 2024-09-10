UK foreign secretary says ‘shocking’ strike in Gaza shows need for truce

NNA -nbsp;U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Tuesday voiced shock about a missile strike in a humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip, saying it showed the urgent need for a ceasefire.

quot;We#39;re meeting at a critical moment ndash; a critical moment for securing a ceasefire in Gaza, with the shocking deaths in Khan Younis this morning only reinforcing how desperately needed that ceasefire is,quot; Lammy told a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. –AFP

nbsp;

