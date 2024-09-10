Tue. Sep 10th, 2024

Lebanon News

Security update: Hostile air raids on multiple areas in western sector – Tyre District, enemy drone drops incendiary bombs on Kfar Kila

NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that the Israeli enemy warplanes launched several violent air raids on more than one area in the western sector of Tyre district, especially the area between the towns of Majdel Zoun and Mansouri.

The enemy aircraft also launched two air raids on the southern Lebanese towns of Bouyout al-Siyyad and al-Bayada and the area located on the outskirts of Majdel Zoun.

The enemy warplanes continue to overfly the area.

NNA correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that an Israeli enemy drone dropped incendiary bombs on the town of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.

