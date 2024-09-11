Iran’s president visits Iraq on first foreign trip

NNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday, making an official visit to Iraq, a strategic ally of both Tehran and Washington, Iran#39;s state media said.

Iraq hosts several Iran-aligned parties and armed groups, as Tehran has steadily increased its sway in the major oil producer since a U.S.-led invasion toppled its enemy Saddam Hussein in 2003.

A rare partner of both the United States and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 U.S. troops and has Iran-backed militias linked to its security forces. It has suffered escalating tit-for-tat attacks since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza in October.

quot;We are planning to sign several agreements,quot; Iran#39;s state media quoted Pezeshkian, a relative moderate, as saying ahead of the visit, his first official foreign trip. quot;We will meet senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad.quot;

The United States and Iraq have reached an understanding on plans for the withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces from Iraq, say sources familiar with the matter.

Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq have repeatedly attacked US troops in the Middle East since the Gaza war began.

State media have said Pezeshkian also plans to visit Iraqi Kurdistan, a region where Iran has carried out strikes in the past, saying it is used as a staging ground for Iranin separatist groups as well as agents of its arch-foe Israel.

Baghdad has tried to tackle Iranian concerns over regional separatist groups, moving to relocate some members in a 2023 security pact with Tehran.

quot;We have several co-operation areas, including political, regional … and security issues,quot; Iran#39;s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said ahead of the president#39;s trip, according to state media. —-Reuters

