Mikati meets Egypt, France Ambassadors

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, met with Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, at the Grand Serail on Wednesday.

In the wake of the meeting, the Egyptian diplomat told reporters that quot;the purpose of the meeting with the Prime Minister was to brief him on the overall developments regarding the Gaza ceasefire negotiations and the role Egypt and the mediator are playing in that respect.quot;

He added that talks also touched on an array of affairs, namely the presidential file. quot;I informed the PM of the Quint activities and the steps it intends to make as of next week,quot; he said.

Mikati later met with French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, over the latest developments and the Lebanese-French bilateral relations.

