Wed. Sep 11th, 2024

Lebanon News

Makary meets with Tourism Minister, Beirut Marathon Association President ahead of OMT Beirut Marathon

By

Sep 11, 2024 #‘with, #ahead, #association, #beirut, #makary, #marathon, #meets, #minister, #news’, #omt, #president, #tourism

NNA – Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, on Wednesday welcomed Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, accompanied by Beirut Marathon Association President, May El Khalil, at his his ministerial office.nbsp;

The meeting aimed to extend an official invitation to Makary to participate in the upcoming OMT Beirut Marathon, themed quot;One Heart, One Race,quot; scheduled for October 10.nbsp;

The meeting reportedly discussed cooperation with the Ministry of Information to engage local and international media in covering the event.

Present at the meeting were the associationrsquo;s Vice President, retired Brigadier General Hassan Rustom, Secretary-General and Media Advisor, Hassan Mohieddine, and Board Member and Public Relations Officer Bashir Al Saqqa.

Makary expressed the Ministry#39;s full support for the marathon.nbsp;

quot;We are ready to utilize all the ministry#39;s institutions and directorates to broadcast the event and its principles beyond the local level,rdquo; Makary said, emphasizing that the nation, during this challenging period, quot;needs such events to reaffirm its citizens#39; commitment to organizing significant sporting activities that promote peace and stability.quot;

In turn, May El Khalil highlighted that the marathon, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, aims to unite Lebanese citizens through sports.nbsp;

El-Khalil also mentioned her recent visit to Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, aimed at engaging the Lebanese diaspora in the event.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Council of Ministers to convene in regular session shortly at the Grand Serail

Sep 11, 2024
Lebanon News

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs arrives in Beirut

Sep 11, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli enemy airstrike hits Yater outskirts

Sep 11, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Makary meets with Tourism Minister, Beirut Marathon Association President ahead of OMT Beirut Marathon

September 11, 2024
Lebanon News

Council of Ministers to convene in regular session shortly at the Grand Serail

September 11, 2024
Lebanon News

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs arrives in Beirut

September 11, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli enemy airstrike hits Yater outskirts

September 11, 2024