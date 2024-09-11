Makary meets with Tourism Minister, Beirut Marathon Association President ahead of OMT Beirut Marathon

NNA – Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, on Wednesday welcomed Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, accompanied by Beirut Marathon Association President, May El Khalil, at his his ministerial office.nbsp;

The meeting aimed to extend an official invitation to Makary to participate in the upcoming OMT Beirut Marathon, themed quot;One Heart, One Race,quot; scheduled for October 10.nbsp;

The meeting reportedly discussed cooperation with the Ministry of Information to engage local and international media in covering the event.

Present at the meeting were the associationrsquo;s Vice President, retired Brigadier General Hassan Rustom, Secretary-General and Media Advisor, Hassan Mohieddine, and Board Member and Public Relations Officer Bashir Al Saqqa.

Makary expressed the Ministry#39;s full support for the marathon.nbsp;

quot;We are ready to utilize all the ministry#39;s institutions and directorates to broadcast the event and its principles beyond the local level,rdquo; Makary said, emphasizing that the nation, during this challenging period, quot;needs such events to reaffirm its citizens#39; commitment to organizing significant sporting activities that promote peace and stability.quot;

In turn, May El Khalil highlighted that the marathon, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, aims to unite Lebanese citizens through sports.nbsp;

El-Khalil also mentioned her recent visit to Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, aimed at engaging the Lebanese diaspora in the event.

==========R.H.