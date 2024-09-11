Halabi honors top Lebanese students at UNESCO Palace ceremony

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Education, Dr. Abbas Halabi, on Wednesday celebrated Lebanon#39;s top ten students in the official exams during a ceremony held at the UNESCO Palace.nbsp;

The event, organized by the Ministry of Education, was attended by notable figures including MPs Ihab Hamadeh and Ashraf Baydoun, former Minister Bahia Hariri, and Italian Ambassador Fabrizio Marcelli, among others.

The ceremony featured speeches from the top students in various languages.nbsp;

Halabi praised the students for their resilience and success, emphasizing the importance of education and national unity.nbsp;

The Education Minister also thanked the ministry#39;s staff, educational institutions, and various supporters for their contributions.nbsp;

The ceremony concluded with Halabi urging continued support for the education sector and students#39; future endeavors.

