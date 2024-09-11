Islamic Resistance targets enemy’s Zaoura military base

NNA – The quot;Islamic Resistancerdquo; in Lebanon on Wednesday announced in a statement that quot;in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the enemy#39;s continued attacks on the resilient southern villages, particularly the town of Khiam and the village of Ayta al-Shaab, our fighters targeted the enemyrsquo;s Zaoura military base with a barrage of Katyusha rockets on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.