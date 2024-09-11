Friday, September 13, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

Time                    Topic

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayad, will conduct an inspection tour to mark the completion of the cleaning works of the Beirut River and Nahr Al-Kalb carried out by the ministry before the onset of winter to reduce flooding and ensure public safety. The first stop will be at the Beirut River (at the intersection of the fish market with the Sokomi factory, opposite Coral Station).

4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; MP Dr. Ihab Hamadeh, a member of the quot;Loyalty to the Resistancequot; bloc, will sponsor an event titled quot;Read to Live and Write to Be Immortal,quot; organized by quot;Dar Kaf for Printing and Publishing.quot; The event will be held at Swiss Time Cafe – Hadath and will be attended by Dr. Ahmad Nazzal, Secretary General of the Lebanese Writers Union. The event will include a speech by MP Hamadeh.

4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; In the village of Labba, east of Sidon, in the Jezzine district, a street will be inaugurated in the name of Brigadier General Paulos Fares, known as General Paul Fares, under the patronage of former President Emile Lahoud.

5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The 10th Arab Leftist Meeting, organized by the quot;Lebanese Communist Party,quot; titled quot;Enhancing the Role of the Arab Left in Facing the Continuous Imperialist-Zionist Aggression on Lebanon, Palestine, and the Region,quot; will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel – Hamra – Beirut. The meeting will continue until Sunday, September 15.

7:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Islamic Chant Festival, organized by the quot;Movement of the Nation,quot; to commemorate the Prophet#39;s Birthday and Islamic Unity Week, will be held at the Mosque and Islamic Call College Complex – Beirut – Bir Hassan – next to the Kuwaiti Embassy.

