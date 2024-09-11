“Stouh Beirut” Association launches the “Ya Habibi Ya Janoub” initiative in support of Lebanese Southern Families

NNA -nbsp;ldquo;Stouh Beirutrdquo; Association launched on Wednesdaynbsp;nbsp;the quot;Ya Habibi Ya Janoubquot; Initiative in support of Lebanese southern families.nbsp;

Three ministers attended the press conference held by the Minister of Information this morning in support of the ldquo;Stouh Beirutrdquo; Associationnbsp;andthe musical concert quot;Ya Habibi Ya Janoubquot; that willnbsp;benbsp;conducted by Maestro Elie Al Alia, featuring his orchestra andnbsp;anbsp;choir,nbsp;at the Casino du Liban theatre hall and which proceeds will support one thousand families living in fifteen towns along the southern border.

In addition to the 3 Caretakernbsp;Ministersnbsp;of: Information Ziad Makary, Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, and Tourism Walid Nassar,nbsp;was present:nbsp;Director General of the Ministry of Information Dr. Hassan Falah, Head of the Editors#39; Syndicate Joseph Kassaifi, Director of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Architecture at the Lebanese University, Nawal Boudani, representing Dean Dr. Hicham Zeineddine,nbsp;head of media and information graduates,nbsp;Khodr Majed, Maestro Elienbsp;al Alia, Presidentnbsp;of the ldquo;Stouh Beirutrdquo;nbsp;Association, Dalia Dagher,nbsp;thenbsp;associationrsquo;snbsp;members, and social, intellectual, and media figures.

In his welcoming speech, the Minister of Information announced the launch of a national campaign to support the people of the south, noting that the situation in the southnbsp;goes far beyondnbsp;Lebanonrsquo;s control. He emphasized that with the help of benevolent individuals,nbsp;thenbsp;active private sector, and organizations like thenbsp;ldquo;Stouh Beirutrdquo; Association, there is no fear for the reconstruction of the south or for Lebanon, no matter how severe the problemsnbsp;are. Therefore, there is no point in engagingnbsp;this matternbsp;in political bazaars, as Lebanese people have demonstrated their strong intentions and will to help each other during crises. He urged Lebanese to set aside political disputes and show solidarity through actions and practice. He also called on the Lebanese media, whichnbsp;benefits from anbsp;significantnbsp;freedom, to highlight this national initiative and any positive activities that offer hope to the Lebanese people.

For her part, Dagher expressed her appreciation to the Ministry of Information for embracing thisnbsp;Initiative. She explained that quot;Stouh Beirutquot;has beennbsp;known for its support of the Lebanese people in all harsh conditions for the past 12 years, particularly through addressing medical cases vianbsp;the annualnbsp;Telethon,nbsp;but, in fact, the associationnbsp;is concerned with all the crisesnbsp;that the Lebanese population is facing,nbsp;without discrimination.She reminded that quot;after the Beirut port explosion and thenbsp;emotional state of thenbsp;Lebanesenbsp;people, the association was able, through collaboration and support, to repairnbsp;and totally furnishnbsp;50 homes.quot;

She said, quot;In light of the current crisis and political and military complications,nbsp;andnbsp;despite all the political mazes, Lebanon#39;s 10,452 square kilometers are incomplete without the south because it is a part of the homeland, with its peoplenbsp;and its land, thenbsp;land of goodness, generosity, openness, and coexistence, which I personally experienced during the displacement periodrdquo;. She announced that quot;the decision to hold the event before the annual Telethon stems from thenbsp;urgingnbsp;feeling to bring people together for joy, and the proceedsnbsp;of the eventnbsp;will go tonbsp;supportnbsp;one thousand southern families residing in border villagesnbsp;and needingnbsp;essential supplies such as fuel, food, cleaning materials, and medicinerdquo;. She invitedeveryonenbsp;to quot;buy tickets for the event ornbsp;tonbsp;make donations for furthernbsp;assistance,quot; revealing that quot;there will be future cooperation with the Lebanese diaspora in Europe to continue this campaign.nbsp;quot;Dagher remindedattendees ofnbsp;thenbsp;annualnbsp;telethonnbsp;organized by the associationnbsp;to supportnbsp;the mostnbsp;vulnerable Lebanese families,nbsp;and concluded her speech by thankingCasino du Liban, the mainnbsp;sponsornbsp;ofnbsp;the ldquo;Ya Habibi ya Jnoubrdquo;nbsp;initiative, and the event sponsors: AUST, Erga Group, Lebanonnbsp;la Rahtak, Lebanese University, AquaVitali, Malak Doreacute;, and Forword.

For his part,nbsp;Minister Hajjar praised the quot;Stouh Beirutquot; initiative towards the people of the south, especially at the beginning of the scholarnbsp;year,nbsp;noting that this isnbsp;filling a gap that neither the state nor the international community can address. He affirmed that it is a quot;100% national initiativequot; and should serve as a catalyst for all Lebanese organizationsnbsp;to launch other initiatives andnbsp;provide services tonbsp;southernnbsp;residents of the border strip andnbsp;tonbsp;all displaced individuals who have left their villages. He urged all those capable to participate with their small contributions to support this event, emphasizing that quot;there is no politicization or personal gain in the initiative; it is for the public good, and there is no problem with organizations launchingnbsp;such activities acrossnbsp;the country.quot;

As pernbsp;Minister of Tourism, henbsp;commended the services provided by thenbsp;ldquo;Stouh Beirutrdquo;nbsp;Association and the efforts Dagher makes in serving the Lebanese community, noting his involvement with the association for the past 12 years. He called on quot;all organizations to compete in doing good, as the assistance provided to the people of the south isnbsp;insufficient, and the dignity of the southerners is greater thannbsp;suchnbsp;provisions,quot; stressing the quot;necessity of official state support beforenbsp;the support ofnbsp;organizations,quot; noting that the state currently lacks both funding and resources.

Maestro Elienbsp;al Alia, who did not hesitate when Daghernbsp;invited him to conduct thenbsp;quot;Ya Habibi Ya Janoubquot;nbsp;concert,nbsp;explained that Lebanese music is an essential part of Lebanese identity, and this project is quot;part of the national battle that concerns me and I will not abandon it until the last breath,quot; because quot;the south is not for one groupnbsp;of people,nbsp;but for all Lebanese and for the entire homeland.quot; He invited Lebanesenbsp;peoplenbsp;to participate extensively in the event to experiencenbsp;delightfulnbsp;national moments.

In conclusion, Boudani pointed out that the south todaynbsp;is puttingnbsp;quot;Lebanese people in their identity and humanityquot;nbsp;under test,nbsp;andnbsp;shenbsp;announced that quot;the Faculty of Fine Arts and Architecture at the Lebanese University will participate with all its branches by displaying artistic works by university students and their professors,nbsp;at an exhibitnbsp;in the adjacent hall to the event venue, and its proceeds will support thenbsp;ldquo;Stouh Beirutrdquo;nbsp;Association and, with its assistance,nbsp;the people of the south,nbsp;highlighting the factnbsp;that the south holds a special place in the heart.quot;

nbsp;

——————