NNA – Israeli enemy airstrikes on Tuesday resumed in Baalbek and its surrounding areas with northern Baalbekrsquo;s Tal Al-Abyad, the town of Talia, and the outskirts of Shmistar coming under attack.nbsp;

Meanwhile, a tense calm prevails in the villages and towns of the Western Bekaa, as enemy aircraft continue to fly at high altitudes over the region, heightening local apprehension.

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.