NNA – A series of Israeli enemy airstrikes on Tuesday struck several towns in southern Lebanonrsquo;s western sector, with the most recent attack targeting the town of Sidqin.nbsp;

Around 11:15 am on Tuesday, Israeli warplanes conducted an airstrike on the town of Arab Salim.nbsp;

Additional strikes were reported on the outskirts of Qlayla, where damage was limited to material losses.nbsp;

The enemy aircraft also launched an assault on the town of Markaba.

=======R.H.