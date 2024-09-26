Islamic Resistance strikes enemy’s Naftali base, Kiryat Shmona

NNA ndash; The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Tuesday announced in a statement that, quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the logistical warehouses of the 146th Division at the Naftali base with a barrage of rockets on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.quot;

Another statement said: "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched rocket barrages at the Kiryat Shmona settlement on Tuesday, September 24, 2024."

