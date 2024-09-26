Security update: Israeli warplanes target multiple locations across southern Lebanon, Baalbek

NNA – Israeli enemy warplanes on Tuesday launched multiple airstrikes across various locations in southern Lebanon and Baalbek, including a targeted attack on a home in the southern town of Sidqin, resulting in several fatalities.nbsp;

Additionally, airstrikes have been reported on the outskirts of the town of Shhabieh.nbsp;

The Israeli air force has also carried out several strikes in the area between the towns of Bazourieh and Al-Burj Al-Shimali. Furthermore, the outskirts of the town of Bodai in Baalbek were struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone).nbsp;

R.H.