Sep 26th, 2024

Lebanon News

Security update: Israeli warplanes target multiple locations across southern Lebanon, Baalbek

By

NNA – Israeli enemy warplanes on Tuesday launched multiple airstrikes across various locations in southern Lebanon and Baalbek, including a targeted attack on a home in the southern town of Sidqin, resulting in several fatalities.nbsp;

Additionally, airstrikes have been reported on the outskirts of the town of Shhabieh.nbsp;

The Israeli air force has also carried out several strikes in the area between the towns of Bazourieh and Al-Burj Al-Shimali. Furthermore, the outskirts of the town of Bodai in Baalbek were struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone).nbsp;

Lebanon News

Public Health Ministry’s Emergency Operations Center: Two wounded in enemy airstrike on Ras Osta town

Sep 26, 2024
Lebanon News

Lebanon News

Lebanon News

Public Health Ministry’s Emergency Operations Center: Two wounded in enemy airstrike on Ras Osta town

September 26, 2024
Lebanon News

Lebanon News

Lebanon News

