Security update: Israeli enemy warplanes launch air raids on multiple southern Lebanese towns, two consecutive air raids on Kounin, enemy drone targets house on Baalbek’s Nabi Sheet road

NNA – Tyre ndash; Israeli enemy warplanes launched two air raids targeting the southern Lebanese towns of Kounin, and launched airstrikes on Haris, Beit Yahoun and Deir Antar.

Enemy warplanes also launched air raids targeting Al-Mansouri and Al-Hanieh Al-Qlaileh, south of Tyre.

Israeli warplanes raided the town of Abbasieh and Janata, Tyre district.nbsp;

Additionally, NNA correspondent in Baalbek reported that an enemy drone targeted a house on the road to Nabi Sheet townnbsp;with two missiles.nbsp;

Israeli air raid also targeted Lawthariyat Al Siyyad nbsp;in southern Lebanon.nbsp;

NNA correspondent in Tyre reported that enemy air raids continue on Naqoura near the outskirts of Qlaileh and Mansouri.

