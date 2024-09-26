Security update: Hostile air raid on Tamnin al-Tahta town in Baalbek, enemy air raids target multiple towns in Tyre and Marjeyoun

NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Baalbek reported that enemy aircraft carried out an air raid on the town of Tamnin al-Tahta.

Israeli warplanes also raided a house in Arida Marjeyoun a short while ago and then targeted it with a second raid without the missile exploding.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes raided the southern Lebanese towns of Khiyam and Majdel Zoun.

NNA correspondent also reported that an enemy aircraft carried out an airstrike targeting the town of Ramadiyeh in Tyre district.

The enemy aircraft also raided for the third time the Arid Marjeyoun, or what is known as the Debbin Arid.

At around 4:00 pm today, the Israeli warplanes carried out an air raid targeting the town of Meifadoun.

NNA correspondent in Nabatieh reported that the Civil Defense team of the Islamic Health Authority was targeted in an enemy airstrike on the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Five of civil defense members have been reportedly injured.

