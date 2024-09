NNA -nbsp;The Civil Defense General Directorate on Tuesday announced in a statement that the toll from the hostile air raid on a residential building in Ghobeiry in Beirut#39;snbsp;southern suburb, has reached 3 martyrs and 6 wounded until 5 pm.

The Civil Defense Directorate indicated that quot;the search is still ongoing for missing persons under the rubble.quot;.

