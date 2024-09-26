UNHCR mourns killing of beloved staff member and contractor staff in Lebanon

NNA – UNHCR is outraged and deeply saddened by the killing of two beloved members of the UNHCR family in Lebanon.

Dina Darwiche has been working with UNHCR for 12 years in UNHCR#39;s Bekaa office, eastern Lebanon. The building where Dina, her husband, and two young children reside was hit by an Israeli missile yesterday. Her husband and one of her children were rescued and are being treated in hospital for their serious injuries. Dina and her youngest son#39;s bodies were tragically recovered today.

Ali Basma has worked in UNHCR#39;s Tyre office for 7 years. He was hired through a UNHCR-contracted cleaning company and has been a member of the UNHCR Tyre family since. Ali was confirmed dead on 23 September and was buried this morning.

UNHCR is outraged by the killing of our colleagues, and we extend our deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones.

Over 550 people were killed in Lebanon in one day yesterday. The protection of civilians is a must, and we reiterate the Secretary-General#39;s call for urgent de-escalation, and calls on all parties to protect civilians, including aid workers, in line with obligations under international humanitarian law.

UNHCR established its first office in Lebanon in 1964 and has since been supporting Lebanese, refugees, and stateless persons. We are committed to standing by Lebanon and its people during this most critical time.nbsp;

————————-