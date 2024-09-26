Israeli enemy heavily pounds southern towns

NNA – Israeli enemy warplanes heavily pounded most of the villages in south Lebanon throughout the night and until this morning, our correspondent has reported.

In Marjayoun, enemy airstrikes targeted a house in Arid, in addition to the towns of Houla, Blida, Qantara, Qabrikha, and Sawwaneh. Casualties have been reported.

In Jezzine, an enemy airstrike targeted a house in the town of El-Dallafe.

This morning, three enemy raids targeted the Nabatieh town of Arnoun.

Iqlim Touffah was not spared the enemy aggression, as intensive raids hit the outskirts of the towns of Ain Qana, Kfarmelki, Upper Houmin, Sarba, Arabsalim, Jbah, and Jarjouh.

In Nmairieh, a series of airstrikes targeted several buildings and houses. Meanwhile, 7 successive raids hit buildings on the main road in the village of Qsaibeh. Another raid on Shaaytieh caused massive damages to properties. In Zahrani, an airstrike targeted a house in the town of Arzi at dawn.

At night, the enemy fired incendiary bombs on the bushlands adjacent to the Blue Line.

Throughout the night, enemy raids targeted the towns of Sectors West and Center south of Litani, namely Abbassieh, Deir Qanoun, Hallousieh, Shouhour, Majdal Zoun, Tayr Harfa, Srifa, Dabaal, Bafley, among others.

Meanwhile, exodus of southerners towards Beirut and safe areas is still ongoing.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.A.H.