Bou Habib meets in New York with Saudi, Greek FMs

NNA – Caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, met in New York with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, over the latest developments in light of the Israeli attacks and the growing escalation.

Both ministers exchanged viewpoints on the means to exit the current cycle amid the impediments obstructing a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Saudi official called the Lebanese to seize the latest events to make a breakthrough at the presidential file level.

Bou Habib later met with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis. The pair discussed the latest developments in Lebanon. The Greek official offered to provide the needed support and assistance to the Lebanese people in these critical times.

===========R.A.H.