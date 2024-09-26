IFC and UNEP to launch report on financing for sustainable cooling

NNA – The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will publish a joint report entitled Cooler Finance: Mobilizing Investment for the Developing World#39;s Sustainable Cooling Needs on 25 September, on the margins of the 79th UN General Assembly.

With many parts of the world experiencing record heat, demand for cooling solutions is expected to rapidly increase to protect people from rising temperatures, to keep food fresh, vaccines viable, and economies productive. By 2050, the demand for cooling is expected to double electricity consumption and an associated surge in greenhouse gas emissions.

The new report provides a blueprint for financing sustainable cooling with an emphasis on mobilizing private investment. Sustainable cooling technologies are accessible, affordable, scalable, and minimize environmental impact, aiming for near-zero emissions cooling by 2050 through increasing the use of passive strategies for cooling, raising energy efficiency standards and rules for cooling equipment, and accelerating the phasing down of highly polluting refrigerants.

