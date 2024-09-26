Minister of Industry tours pharmaceutical and food factories, emphasizes humanitarian role amid ongoing crisis

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry, George Boujikian, on Wednesday toured several factories producing pharmaceuticals, serums, medical supplies, food, water, and bedding. He engaged with owners and officials in these sectors.

Boujikian stressed the vital and humanitarian role of industrialists during this critical time.

ldquo;Solidarity is essential in this perilous situation caused by an enemy whose brutality and criminality knows no bounds,rdquo; Boujikian said.nbsp;

He inspected production, packaging, and transportation lines, noting that operations are running at maximum capacity in accordance with the emergency plan developed by the Ministerial Emergency Committee, led by Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin, and the Supreme Defense Council, chaired by General Mohammad Mustafa, to address potential aggression.

ldquo;The production is currently dedicated primarily to assisting displaced individuals from the south in shelters, ensuring their essential and basic needs are met,rdquo; he added.

