Amine Gemayel broaches developments with GS’s Baissari, receives new Serbian ambassador on acquaintance visit

By

NNA – Former President Amine Gemayel on Wednesday received in his office at quot;Beit Al-Mustaqbalquot; the Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari.

Discussions reportedly touched on the accelerating developments witnessed in the country, with a focus on the issue of the displaced Syrians.

Gemayel also received the new Serbian Ambassador to Lebanon, Milan Trojanovic, who came on an acquaintance visit.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and the general situation in Lebanon.

