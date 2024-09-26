Security update: Israeli airstrikes on multiple Lebanese southern towns, enemy air raid on Burj al-Shamali town targets Islamic Message Scouts members, airstrike targets building in Duris

NNA – Nabatieh – Israeli enemy airstrike on Zibdeen in Nabatieh district led to the martyrdom of 3 citizens after the airstrike destroyed their homes.

This afternoon, enemy raids targeted the Al-Sharifa area on the northern outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Habbouch. The outskirts of the town of Jebshit, the Sakran neighborhood, and the Al-Baidar neighborhood in the town of Harouf were also targeted by violent air raids.

An enemy air raid also destroyed a house in the town of Deir al-Zahrani.

A violent raid targeted the Al-Jalahiya area in Al-Khiyam.

Additionally, the enemy raids targeted the towns of Deir Antar, Al-Bazouriyeh, Majdel Zoun, and the area between the towns of Burj Rahhal and Al-Abbasieh.

NNA correspondent in Tyre reported that enemy aircraft targeted members of the Civil Defense in the Islamic Message Scouts in the town of Burj al-Shamali, as they were rescuing citizens whose homes were targeted in an airstrike on the town.

NNA correspondent in Baalbek reported that enemy warplanes bombed a building in the town of Duris, near the Amal Movement#39;s Bekaa Region Command Center and the Civil Defense Regional Center, causing extensive damage to the targeted location.

