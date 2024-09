NNA – Due to the ongoing crisis in Lebanon, the May Chidiac Foundation – MCFMI, in collaboration with Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), has regretfully announced the postponement of the Free Connected Minds (FCM) conference, originally scheduled for Wednesday, October 2.nbsp;

The event has been delayed until further notice.nbsp;

Organizers expressed their appreciation for the publicrsquo;s understanding during this difficult period.

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.