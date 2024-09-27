Israeli foreign minister rejects Lebanon ceasefire proposal

NNA – Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday rejected proposals from the United States and France calling for anbsp;21-day ceasefirenbsp;in Lebanon, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had not responded but told the army to keep up its operation.

quot;There will be no ceasefire in the north,quot; Katz said on the social media platform X. quot;We will continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organization with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes.quot;

Netanyahu, who left Israel on Thursday to address the United Nations, issued a statement that said he had ordered the military to keep fighting with full force, in accordance with operational plans.

quot;This is an American-French proposal that the Prime Minister has not even responded to,quot; his office said in a statement.

Shortly after the statement was published, the Israeli military said it had launched a new wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads one of two nationalist-religious factions in the coalition, said Hezbollah should be crushed and that only its surrender would make it possible for the evacuees to return.

quot;The enemy must not be given time to recover from the heavy blows he received and to reorganize for the continuation of the war after 21 days,quot; he said in a statement.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir#39;s far-right faction was due to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday but members of the party have already come out against the proposal.–Reutersnbsp;

