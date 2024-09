NNA – Israeli warplanes conducted at 2:15 pm on Thursday a series of airstrikes, including a second assault on the southern Lebanese town of Choukin.nbsp;

The towns of Kfar Dajjal and Kfar Sir also experienced similar airstrikes.nbsp;

Additionally, hostile drones carried out an attack targeting the area surrounding the martyr#39;s monument of Salah Ghandour in the town of Kfar Melki.

R.H.