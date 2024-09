NNA – Israeli enemy carried out a new aggression on Beirut southern suburb, targeting at 3:15 pm today a residential apartment in a ten-story building in the Al-Qaim neighborhood, at the Al-Ruwais neighborhood intersection.nbsp;

NNA correspondent reported that rescue and ambulance teams rushed to the targeted place.

Ambulances teams transported a number of injuries to nearby hospitals.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;