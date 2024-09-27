Eight people injured in Israeli bombing of a bridge at Lebanon-Syria border crossing

NNA -nbsp;Several people were injured in an Israeli aggression that targeted the crossing bridge at Matraba crossing on the border with Lebanon in Homs countryside, which also caused material damage.

ldquo;During the regular work at the crossing, the Israeli enemy suddenly targeted arrivals from Lebanese territory on the crossing bridge between Syria and Lebanon, injuring eight personnel at the crossingrdquo;, Ayad Alloush, director of Matraba crossing, said in a statement.

Alloush pointed out that the aggression also caused material damage to the crossing point and its perimeter. — SANA news agency

