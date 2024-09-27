Fri. Sep 27th, 2024

Lebanon News

Eight people injured in Israeli bombing of a bridge at Lebanon-Syria border crossing

By

Sep 26, 2024 #bombing, #border, #bridge, #crossing, #eight, #injured, #israeli, #lebanon-syria, #news’, #people

NNA -nbsp;Several people were injured in an Israeli aggression that targeted the crossing bridge at Matraba crossing on the border with Lebanon in Homs countryside, which also caused material damage.

ldquo;During the regular work at the crossing, the Israeli enemy suddenly targeted arrivals from Lebanese territory on the crossing bridge between Syria and Lebanon, injuring eight personnel at the crossingrdquo;, Ayad Alloush, director of Matraba crossing, said in a statement.

Alloush pointed out that the aggression also caused material damage to the crossing point and its perimeter. — SANA news agency

nbsp;

================== L.Y

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

Sep 27, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

Sep 27, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

Sep 27, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

September 27, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

September 27, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

September 27, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

September 27, 2024