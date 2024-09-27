NNA – The following is a statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah:

The European Union is extremely concerned with the military confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah, which started on 8th of October and escalated in the recent strikes in densely populated areas. We deplore the heavy price paid by civilians, including children and UN staff, and urge the respect of International Humanitarian Law in all circumstances.

Any further escalation would have dramatic consequences for the region and beyond. UN Security Council resolution 2749, adopted unanimously on 28 August 2024, urges that all relevant actors implement immediate measures towards de-escalation. We urge both parties to urgently implement a ceasefire across the Blue Line that effectively and immediately ends all cross-border threats, and to work towards the full and symmetrical implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701, so as to ensure the safe return of displaced populations on both sides as part of a broader negotiated settlement. The European Union calls on the international community to mobilise in support of ongoing diplomatic efforts to that end. We commend and strongly support the efforts of France and the United States to achieve a negotiated ceasefire. We call on all parties to protect and support the important mission of UNIFIL.

The EU reiterates its strong support for the state institutions of Lebanon, including the Lebanese Armed Forces, and stands ready to help Lebanon to get out of its political impasse. EU member states have a long tradition of supporting Lebanon. Now that the country is facing dramatic moments, the Lebanese people can rest assured that member states and the EU will continue supporting them.

