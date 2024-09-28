Berri accuses Netanyahu of deception, calls for 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, Gaza

NNA – In a statement to L#39;Orient-Le Jour, House Speaker, Nabih Berri, accused Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of lying to everyone, claiming he has retracted his approval of the U.S.-European initiative.nbsp;

Berri emphasized the necessity of a 21-day ceasefire that should apply equally in both Lebanon and Gaza.nbsp;

quot;We cannot abandon the people of the sector,rdquo; Berri affirmed.nbsp;

Berri#39;snbsp;comments, reported by Sky News Arabia, highlight the urgent need for peace amid ongoing hostilities in the region.

