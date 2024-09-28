Sat. Sep 28th, 2024

Lebanon News

Berri accuses Netanyahu of deception, calls for 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, Gaza

By

Sep 27, 2024 #21-day, #accuses, #berri, #calls, #ceasefire, #deception’, #for’, #gaza,, #lebanon,, #netanyahu, #news’

NNA – In a statement to L#39;Orient-Le Jour, House Speaker, Nabih Berri, accused Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of lying to everyone, claiming he has retracted his approval of the U.S.-European initiative.nbsp;

Berri emphasized the necessity of a 21-day ceasefire that should apply equally in both Lebanon and Gaza.nbsp;

quot;We cannot abandon the people of the sector,rdquo; Berri affirmed.nbsp;

Berri#39;snbsp;comments, reported by Sky News Arabia, highlight the urgent need for peace amid ongoing hostilities in the region.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=====R.H.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

‘No Place In Iran’ That Israel Can’t Reach, Netanyahu Warns At UN

Sep 28, 2024
Lebanon News

‘No Place In Iran’ That Israel Can’t Reach, Netanyahu Warns At UN

Sep 28, 2024
Lebanon News

‘No Place In Iran’ That Israel Can’t Reach, Netanyahu Warns At UN

Sep 27, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

‘No Place In Iran’ That Israel Can’t Reach, Netanyahu Warns At UN

September 28, 2024
Lebanon News

‘No Place In Iran’ That Israel Can’t Reach, Netanyahu Warns At UN

September 28, 2024
Lebanon News

‘No Place In Iran’ That Israel Can’t Reach, Netanyahu Warns At UN

September 27, 2024
Lebanon News

‘No Place In Iran’ That Israel Can’t Reach, Netanyahu Warns At UN

September 27, 2024