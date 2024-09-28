Bou Habib in New York engages in high-level discussions on local, regional stability

NNA – Caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Friday attended a working breakfast hosted by his French counterpart, Jean-Noeuml;l Barot, during his visit to New York.nbsp;

Discussions centered on ongoing efforts to establish a ceasefire and restore calm in Lebanon, as well as the urgent need for presidential elections.

Bou Habib also met with Syrian Foreign Minister, Bassam Sabbagh, with whom he consulted on the quot;unfortunate recent developments in Lebanon,quot; the Syrian displacement crisis, and the necessity for international action to support Syrians in their homeland through early recovery initiatives.nbsp;

Both men emphasized the importance of activating the Arab Communications Committee to aid Syria and its people in overcoming their crisis.

In separate meetings with Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Loslash;kke Rasmussen, and Dutch Foreign Minister, Caspar Veldkamp, Bou Habib provided updates on the serious escalation in Lebanon. Both ministers expressed their willingness to offer humanitarian and political support to assist Lebanon in resolving its crisis and welcomed the U.S.-French initiative for a ceasefire.

Additionally, Bou Habib held a side meeting with Bulgarian Foreign Minister, Ivan Kondov, who assured him that Bulgaria has no involvement in the manufacturing or trading of wireless devices that recently exploded, resulting in numerous Lebanese casualties, dismissing claims made by some media outlets regarding Bulgaria#39;s potential involvement.

The minister concluded his engagements by addressing the United Nations General Assembly, outlining Lebanon#39;s stance on recent events and developments.

========R.H.