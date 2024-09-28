Security update: Israeli warplanes conduct series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon’s Tyre district and Zahrani, causing injuries and damage

NNA – Israeli enemy warplanes on Friday launched multiple airstrikes on various locations in southern Lebanon. In Bazouriyeh, a raid targeted the main street, while another airstrike hit the Mansouri area, followed by a second strike on the outskirts of Tayr Debba in the Tyre district.

At around 11:30 a.m., Israeli jets renewed their assault on the town of Al-Charkiyeh with a second airstrike within an hour. Additional strikes were reported between Burj Al-Shamali and Bazouriyeh, east of Tyre, as well as on the town of Majdal Zoun.

In Aaitit, an airstrike targeted the home of the town#39;s mayor, resulting in reported injuries. Meanwhile, a violent raid was carried out on the outskirts of Adousieh in the Zahrani district, and ongoing airstrikes were reported on Ghazieh and Qanaarit.

nbsp;

================R.H.