Security update: Israeli enemy raids target Hrebta plain, multiple southern Lebanese towns, hostile raid destroys house in Wata Ebba locality between Ebba and Duwair

NNA – Hermel- National News Agency correspondentnbsp;reported nbsp;that two enemy raids targeted Hrebta plain.

NNA correspondent in Nabatieh reported that at approximately 1:45 p.m. today, Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike targeting a house in the Wata Ebba locality between the towns of Ebba and Doueir, destroying it.

In Nabatieh, the enemy air raid that targeted the vicinity of the Evangelical School in Nabatieh led to the martyrdom of one person.

This afternoon, the vicinity of the mosque in the town of Zebdine al-Tahtani was subjected to an enemy air raid.

The southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab in the Bint Jbeil district was also subjected to an enemy raid.

The enemy warplanes also launched a series of raids targeting the town of Mlikh, Jabal al-Rayhan and the town of Louaizeh.

