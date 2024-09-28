Security update: Israeli warplanes target Zahrani area, air raid on a house in Ramadieh and Shamaa town outskirts, artillery shelling of Wadi Zebqin, raids on Hrabta and Rasm Al-Hadath in northern Bekaa

NNA – Al-Zahrani – Israeli enemy warplanes targeted the Al-Zahrani area with missiles, namely the following towns: Ghazieh, Al-Bissarieh, Adloun, Al-Zararieh, Arzi, Al-Kharayeb, Tefahta, Al-Sarafand, Al-Saksakieh, Al-Najariyah, the outskirts of Al-Adousiyah, the outskirts of Qanarit, Ansariyah, Al-Babiliyah and Kawthariyah Al-Siyad.

Additionally, NNA correspondent reported that Israeli enemy warplanes raided a house in the town of Ramadiyeh, and the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Shamaa in Tyre district.

Wadi Zebqin was also subjected to enemy artillery shelling with 155 mm caliber.

NNA correspondent in Baalbek reported that enemy aircraft targeted the towns of Hrabta and Rasm al-Hadath in the northern Bekaa with two raids.

NNA correspondent reported that the enemy warplanes targeted the town of Anqoun, carrying out an air raid on a four-story building in two waves. Ambulances rushed to the targeted scene.

Enemy warplanes also raidednbsp;the outskirts of the town of Ghazieh, between Aqnit and also between Qanarit and Ghazieh.

NNA correspondent in Tryre reported that Israeli enemy aircraft launched a violent raid on the outskirts of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr. Ambulances headed to the targeted location.

