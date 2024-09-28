Sat. Sep 28th, 2024

Lebanon News

‘No Place In Iran’ That Israel Can’t Reach, Netanyahu Warns At UN

NNA -nbsp;Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Friday that Israel will strike if it is hit first and warned that his country can reach any part of the cleric-run state as he vowed to fight on in Gaza.

quot;There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that#39;s true of the entire Middle East.quot;

Delegates, including from Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, exited the room as Netanyahu took the rostrum for his address amid anbsp;mix of cheers and angry yells.

Ahead of his speech, protesters gathered outside Netanyahu#39;s hotel in New York to demand an end to the violence in Gaza and Lebanon. — AFP

