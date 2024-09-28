Geagea meets Norwegian Ambassador

NNA -nbsp;Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, received at the partyrsquo;s headquarters in Maarab, the new Norwegian Ambassador to Lebanon, Hilde Haraldstad, on a courtesy visit, accompanied by First Secretary Eric Sanda.

Geagea reiterated the imperative of a two-state solution as the fundamental path towards securing lasting peace and stability for both the Israeli and Palestinian populations.

Regarding the presidential file, LF leader stressed the necessity of respecting the institutions and the constitution in Lebanon,nbsp;affirming that quot;the presence of a president is a necessity to lead the country, especially with regard to foreign and defense policy and international negotiations.quot;

He also touched on the issue of illegal Syrian presence, calling for quot;the need to correct the position of the Scandinavian countries towards this issue by helping the return of Syrians residing illegally to their country.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==============