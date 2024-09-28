Sat. Sep 28th, 2024

Enemy shelling of Bint Jbeil, Tyre district, Yaroun Maroun al-Ras

NNA – National News Agencynbsp;correspondent in Nabatieh reported that enemy aircraft targeted Bint Jbeil this afternoon, causingnbsp;casualties.

NNA correspondent in Tyre also reported that the raids were renewed on the villages of Tyre District, Majdal Zoun, Mansouri, Haniyeh, Shehabiyeh, and Qadmus Abbassieh, while the resistance launched a batch of large missiles from southern Lebanon towards the western and upper Galilee, with the interceptor dome trying to ward off some of the missiles in the western sector airspace.

NNA correspondent in Nabatieh also reported that the outskirts of the towns of Yaroun and Maroun al-Ras in the Bint Jbeil district were subjected to enemy shelling this afternoon.

