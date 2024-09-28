“PSP” urges the Lebanese to stand together in unison in wake of the calamity

NNA – The Progressive Socialist Party issued a statement this afternoon, in which it offered its sincere condolences to the leadership and supporters of Hezbollah following the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and his comrades and other innocent civilians quot;in a heinous and condemnable assassination crime committed by the Israeli enemy.quot;

quot;The Progressive Socialist Party stresses, at this difficult moment, the necessity of solidarity and cooperation at all levels in confronting the Israeli enemy and its aggression against Lebanon, as well as against Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories,quot; the statement added.

The party called on the Lebanese to stand together in unison in the wake of the calamitynbsp;and to magnify the national spirit quot;that must be the greatest unifying factor in confronting this brutal Israeli war.quot;

