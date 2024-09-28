Bassil mourning Nasrallah: The loss is great for all of us and much greater in our hearts

NNA – The head of the quot;Free Patriotic Movementquot;, MP Gebran Bassil, mourned today in a direct speech the Secretary-General of quot;Hezbollahquot; Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, describing him as a resistant, honorable and quot;mountain of patiencequot;, and offered his condolences to quot;Hezbollahquot;, his family and all the Lebanese who are mourning his absence in Lebanon and the world.

quot;The loss is great for all of us and much greater in our hearts,quot; Bassil said, pointing out that quot;in these moments as we speak, reason must prevail.quot;

quot;These are difficult moments, not for one party or one sect, but for all of us,quot; he stressed, adding that quot;in the face of the Israeli enemy, we have no choice but to stand with each other as Lebanese.quot;

He added: quot;Our homeland is in danger and our people are suffering from Israeli crimes…Our salvation lies in our unity and our human and national solidarity, which must be above any political dispute. This is a call to protect national unity to preserve security and internal peace.quot;nbsp;

Bassil referred to the fear of internal strife and triggering sectarian and internal problems, which he cited as the main purpose for the recent contacts he conducted with the spiritual, political, and security authorities in the country.nbsp;He stressed the quot;necessity of deploying security forces to prevent friction,quot; noting that quot;there is no triumphant nor loser,quot; adding, quot;We all lose or win together, there is no displaced person or host, we are all guests to each other whenever we need one another.quot;

Bassil also highlighted the need to stop the war and the huge losses, reiterating that this is not a new position by FPM, recalling the numerous messages addressed internally and externally in demand of an international resolution to reach a ceasefire and implement Resolution 1701. quot;Therefore, we will hold contacts with the concerned countries and their embassies to pressure Israel to stop the aggression against Lebanon,quot; he affirmed.

He also called for the election of a president for the republic and the formation of a national salvation government, ldquo;because Lebanon cannot confront the aggression or negotiate without a president for the republic, and the resistance cannot triumph without the state.rdquo;nbsp;

Addressing Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Bassil urged him to gather all the Lebanese within the government statement today, away from any controversiality, and to direct the military and security forces to maintain calm and prevent any sabotage or sedition.

Bassil also urged House Speaker Nabih Berri to call for parliamentary consultations, limited in time, to agree on a president for the republic who unites and protects all the Lebanese and restores the statersquo;s reputation, and to head to an open electoral session until a Lebanese president is elected.

=========R.Sh.