Sun. Sep 29th, 2024

Lebanon News

Council of Ministers: Three days of mourning for the assassination of Sayyed Nasrallah, closure on funeral day

By

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued Memorandum No. 31/2024 declaring quot;official mourning for the late martyr, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.quot;

quot;Following the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who joined the caravan of martyrs who fell as a result of the sinful Israeli aggression on Lebanon, official mourning is declared on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, September 30 and October 1 and 2, during which flags will be at half-mast innbsp;all official departments, public institutions and municipalities, and regular programs on radio and television stations will be modified to suit the painful event,quot; the memorandumnbsp;said.

It added that quot;the funeral day of the great martyr will be a day of closurenbsp;in all public administrations, municipalities, and public and private institutions.quot;

