Lebanon News

Lebanese Army Issues Statement After the Martyrdom of Nasrallah

By

NNA – The Army Command – Directorate of Guidance issued the following statement:

quot;In light of the continued criminal aggression by the Israeli enemy, which has resulted in the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and more than a thousand martyrs, in addition to thousands of wounded over the past few days, the Army Command urges citizens to maintain national unity and refrain from actions that could harm civil peace during this critical and sensitive period in our nation#39;s history. The Israeli enemy is working to execute its destructive plans and sow division among the Lebanese.

The Army Command continues to take necessary security measures and fulfill its national duty to preserve civil peace. It calls on citizens to cooperate with these measures and uphold national unity, which remains the only guarantee for Lebanon.quot; — MTV Englishnbsp;

By

