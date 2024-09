NNA – Hezbollah issued two statements today, confirming the martyrdom of two of its prominent cadres,nbsp;Sheikh Nabil Qaouk and Jihadi Leader Ali Karaki,nbsp;who fell as martyrs in the Zionist raid in the Chiyah and Haret Hreik regions.

Hezbollah offered its condolences to His Eminence the Leader Imam Khamenei, and to the honorable and patient families of the martyrs, asking for mercy to be upon their souls and for patience for their people.

