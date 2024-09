NNA – Airport – The new French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived this evening at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, on a visit to Lebanon during which he will hold talks with Lebanese officials over the current situation.

He was received in the VIP lounge at the airport by Caretakernbsp;Minister of Health,nbsp;Firass Abiad, andnbsp;French Ambassadornbsp;Herveacute; Magro.

=========R.Sh.