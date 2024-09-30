Mon. Sep 30th, 2024

Lebanon News

China says it opposes any violation of Lebanon's sovereignty

NNA – China opposes any violation of Lebanon#39;s sovereignty, China#39;s foreign ministry said on its website on Sunday after an Israeli airstrike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.nbsp;

Nasrallah#39;s deathnbsp;is widely considered a significant blow to the Iran-aligned group as it reels from an escalating campaign of Israeli attacks.nbsp;

China urges all parties and especially Israel to immediately cool the situation and prevent the conflict from expanding or quot;even getting out of controlquot;, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its website.nbsp;

China quot;opposes and condemns all action that harms innocent civilians and opposes any move that exacerbates conflict,quot; the foreign ministry said. –Reutersnbsp;

