Security update: Israeli airstrikes on Bedias, Harouf, Khyam, and Burj Rahal result in casualties in southern Lebanon

NNA ndash; Civil Defense teams affiliated with the Islamic Scout Association on Monday successfully recovered the body of a martyr and rescued two injured individuals following an Israeli airstrike on a home in the southern Lebanese town of Bedias. The wounded were transported to hospitals in Tyre for treatment.

In Marjeyoun, Israeli enemy warplanes launched an airstrike on the town of Khyam, while in Nabatieh, around 11:15 am, the Israeli air force targeted the Red Mountain area in the town of Harouf.nbsp;

Additional strikes were reported on the town of Burj Rahal.

Furthermore, Israeli aircraft conducted an air raid on the town of Jwar al-Nakhl in Qadmus, north of Tyre.nbsp;

======R.H.