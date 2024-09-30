Mon. Sep 30th, 2024

Islamic Resistance targets enemy’s Safad region

NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Monday announced in a statement that, quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, as well as in response to the Israeli barbaric assault on cities, villages, and civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched a barrage of rockets at the occupied city of Safad on Monday, September 30, 2024.quot;

