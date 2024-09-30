Mon. Sep 30th, 2024

Lebanon News

Security update: Enemy shelling of Marjeyoun plain, Israeli raids target Khiyam, Wazzani intersections, outskirts of Sarda orchards, Umm Tut town, casualties reported

By

Sep 30, 2024 #casualties, #enemy, #intersections, #israeli, #khiyam, #marjeyoun, #news’, #orchards, #outskirts, #plain, #raids, #reported, #sarda, #security, #shelling, #target, #town:, #tut, #umm, #update, #wazzani

NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported three drone strikes, the first of which targeted a motorcycle at the al-Khiyam intersection, resulting in the martyrdom of two Syrians.

The second airstrike targeted an army post in Al-Wazzani, resulting in the injury of a soldier by shrapnel. The injured soldier was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

The third enemy strike targeted a motorcycle on the outskirts of Sarda orchards, wounding two Syrians.

NNA correspondent reported that an enemy artillery shell fell near the water reservoirnbsp;of the village of Sarda, Marjeyoun District.

Israeli enemy warplanes raided a house in the town of Umm al-Tut, adjacent to the Blue Line in the western sector.

NNA correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that enemy artillery shelling targeted thenbsp;Marjeyoun plain, causingnbsp;fires to break out in the place known as the matar.

Additionally, enemy warplanes raided the outskirts of thhe southhern Lebanese town of Al-Jabbain.

By

